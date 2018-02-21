‘Justice League’ Fans React To Superman’s Black Suit

Warner Bros. and DC Films are trying (desperately?) to build enthusiasm for the home release of Justice League in coming weeks, and the studio has just stirred up some headlines by releasing a very pivotal deleted scene.
The scene in question features Henry Cavill’s Superman encountering the black suit that became iconic in ’90s DC Comics. It was the black costume that Superman wore when he first came back from the dead, and DC fans were eagerly anticipating seeing it in Justice League. However, now that the scene has been revealed, not every fan is happy with the result – far from it, in fact. See for yourself, below:
Delete THIS
WB: We don’t need this cut it ” Superman Black Suit scene”— M. River Santiago (@MayrasRiver) February 9, 2018
Me and a million other DC fans: pic.twitter.com/VA5NvQcXbo
Some DC fans have a clear message for Warner Bros. regarding these types of cuts.
Whedon’s Fault
@joss why dude???? Why did you cut Superman black suit scene?? Please give us some answers— Na ?? (@soueu_nah) February 9, 2018
Some fans see this scene and immediately want to jump on Joss Whedon for not including it. Nevermind that it might not have been his decision…
No Edits Needed
Yeah, sure… would’ve been nice to see the black suit in Justice League— Ryan D Huelsman is still ALL IN FOR JL! (@RyanDHuels) February 9, 2018
But for this version of Superman’s resurrection, it made absolutely no sense for him to wear it
Would’ve been nice to have more in the movie, but it wasn’t “needed”
Theatrical cut of JL is still amazing
Some people actually think the theatrical cut of Justice League is just fine as is, and that deleted scenes such as this were deleted with good reason.
Suit Shade
The Black Suit … this is why it was cut lol #Superman #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/L6wbJHhgjz— Steven (@ThaLiveKing) February 9, 2018
Some people have jokes that the black suit was cut from Justice League because it didn’t really look all that great. But that’s just like, their opinion, man.
Trigger Effect
WARNER BROS CUT THE FUCKING BLACK SUPERMAN SUIT FROM THE FILM AND OPTED FOR SHITTY CGI, SHIT JOKES AND SOME RANDOM RUSSIAN FAMILY. THIS JUST ADDS TO THE ISSUES OF HOW MUCH WB TRIED TO BE MARVEL AND FUCKED UP. pic.twitter.com/sVFg3hbQuT— Fabs (@arcticbiamonky) February 9, 2018
Some people are straight up triggered by seeing this kind of moment cut from the theatrical version of Justice League. If you can’t tell, that all-caps text does not denote a calm demeanour.
The Hopeful
Deleted scene from #JusticeLeague Superman’s Black Suit. I think this suit will make an appearance in Man of Steel 2. pic.twitter.com/vpElD1yyRR— Alejandro Areces ? (@arecesalejandro) February 9, 2018
Some fans still have hope that we’re going to see the black suit in the DC Extended Universe – though there’s no real good reason why it would ever appear in Man of Steel 2. After all, Justice League already gave Superman his new suit.
A Better Story
You know what I would have preferred the theory that Darkseid turned Superman bad and made his suit black and that Darkseid wanted the Codex out of him.— Nick is in some 2018 mood (@niklander2) February 9, 2018
Fucking hell it sounded better than the final product
The breakdown above makes so much more sense than what we actually got in the film! Further proof that fan speculation is sometimes better than an entire staff of Hollywood writers.
#MyJusticeLeague
@pgallivan #JusticeLeague needed more of this. Give me a black suit, gritty bearded Superman when he raises from the grave. That would have made him a bigger BAMF. https://t.co/kK4Kormjr4— Adam (@ajprince) February 9, 2018
For some fans, this deleted scene strokes the sweet spot of imagination – specifically, their imagining of what Justice League should’ve been.
More Disappointment
More JL scenes cut. This one showing the black suit.— Entertainment Geek Reporter (@EGR2019) February 9, 2018
TBH, this is not the way how I wanted to see the black suit, it suppose to comes with a mad Superman and not just part of his wardrobe. Disappointed Again!!pic.twitter.com/H1nH7YtiJK
For some fans, this totally extraneous moment that’s not part of the actual theatrical movie is still somehow a bigger reason to be stressed and disappointed about Justice League. Go figure.
Zero Fs Given
I don’t give a rats ass about a black superman suit when his suit had been so muted so far that it might as well have been black from the start.— Andrew Kosarko (@AndrewKosarko) February 9, 2018
This fan’s rather aggressive response is that the black Superman suit is inconsequential since Superman’s DCEU costume has been such a darkly-tinted color all along. I mean… he’s not right, but then again, he’s not wrong, either…
Blu-Ray Details
- Road to Justice
Journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut.
- Heart of Justice
Discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC’s iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.
- Technology of the Justice League
From Batman’s arsenal to Cyborg’s alien tech, interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets.
- Justice League: The New Heroes
Join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.
- The Return of Superman
Bonus scenes not seen in theaters
- Steppenwolf the Conqueror
Join actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind’s ancient enemy and the Justice League’s greatest challenge.
- Scene Studies: Revisiting the Amazons
Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences
- Scene Studies: Wonder Woman’s Rescue
Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences
- Scene Studies: Heroes Park
Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences
- Scene Studies: The Tunnel Battle
Take a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League’s most visually exciting and action-packed sequences
- Suit Up: The Look of the League
Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC’s iconic heroes.
The theatrical cut of Justice League will be available on Digital HD on February 13th and Blu-ray on March 13th – complete with deleted scenes. The film will be followed in the DC Extended Universe by Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corpsin 2020.
