Danny Elfman Teases Superman’s Allegiance In ‘Justice League’

There’s lots of mystery surrounding Justice League, but there are few questions bigger than those about Superman‘s return. DC Films will release the blockbuster in just a few months, but fans have gotten little information about the Man of Steel’s return. Now, Danny Elfman is opening up about the comeback, and it doesn’t sound good.

Earlier this week, Elfman appeared in Vienna to celebrate the history of film composition. The composer was being honored at Hollywood in Vienna’s 10th anniversary, and it was there that Billboard got to speak with Elfman. The Justice League composer talked about his scores for the DC project, and he dropped an eye-catching nugget about Superman during his talk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I also had two minutes where I had the pleasure of saying, “Let’s do John Williams’ Superman.” and that for me was heaven, because now I have a melody to twist, and I’m using it in an actually very dark way, in a dark moment,” Elfman revealed.

“It’s the kind of thing that some fans will notice. Some won’t. It’s a moment where we’re really not sure whose side he’s on.”

Judging by Elfman’s comments, it looks like Justice League is doing some big things for Superman. The composer revealed the film will use a version of John William’s Superman theme. The music will be riffed on to suit a darker moment where fans can’t tell whether Superman has joined the fight as a bad guy or not.

For fans, the idea Superman coming back as a villain from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice isn’t a new one. Fans have speculated Clark Kent will come back as a baddie in Justice League and compared him to the likes of Bizarro. DC Films has done its best to keep any and all spoilers about Superman’s return locked down, but it does look like Justice League will have a scene where the hero’s allegiances are questioned. Now, it’s just a matter of seeing whether Superman helps his superhero friends or sides with Steppenwolf.

Justice League currently has a 4.18 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the second-most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are for Justice League by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.