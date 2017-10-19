Justice League: The Flash Exclusive First Look Released

The Flash will play an important part in Justice League, and you might be surprised at just how much he brings to the team.

In The Flash first look from AT&T, fans get an extended look at Ezra Miller’s take on The Flash, including his amazing power set. “He brings to the Justice League this extra-dimensional power, the speed force,” Miller says. “He’s so fast in fact that his movements are invisible to the naked eye.”

The film version will differ a bit from the comics, with Barry Allen ranking as the newbie to the superhero game. “He’s the youngest member of the Justice League, but also the coolest,” Miller says. Granted, he’s a bit bias, but wouldn’t you be if you had super speed?

That youth comes into play in the film, as new footage shows Flash having a quick heart to heart with Batman. The Flash is used to his abilities but hasn’t used them when people’s lives are at stake. “It’s really cool that you guys seem ready to do battle and stuff but I’ve never done battle,” Flash tells Batman. “I’ve just pushed some people and run away.” Batman tries to calm him down with a singular focus. “Save one person,” Batman says. “Don’t talk. Don’t fight. Get in. Get one out.”

When Flash asks “then what”, Batman says “You’ll know”.

Flash’s power set will come in quite handy in this regard, as “Flash has the ability to experience time more slowly than the average person,” Miller says. “It’s a useful power.”

Miller previously went into detail a bit about the speed force, which allows him access to those amazing abilities.

“Martha Graham, one of my biggest inspirations, said in a quote, ‘There is a vitality, a life force, a quickening,’ Miller said. “To me, the idea of a quickening, the idea that the whole universe as we know it is essentially this composition of things moving at different speeds is an interesting idea,” Miller said in a recent interview, referencing the famous early 20th Century dancer. “So the Speed Force being the force in the sense that it’s a dimensional reality that is manipulating others, almost like a gravitational wave will manipulate others. That is what’s interesting for my Barry Allen.”

Fans can see the speed force in action when Justice League hits theaters on November 17.