‘Justice League’ Has Same Rotten Tomatoes Audience Average Rating As ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Justice League may not have won over the critics, but audiences seem to have a much more united appreciation of the DC Extended Universe film. The superhero team up film has the same audience average rating as Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok.

While the two comic book movies have dramatically different scores on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Tomatometer — Thor: Ragnarok is sitting at 92 percent while Justice League comes in at a dismal 39 percent, down from 43 percent — both movies are sitting at 4.3 out of 5. These rating’s put the film’s overall audience scores much closer than their critical rating. Thor: Ragnarok‘s audience score is 89 percent, a mere four percent ahead of Justice League.

It’s also worth noting that when it comes to viewer ratings, Justice League has more users rating the film — over 25, 000 more viewers to be exact. For Justice League to be maintaining such a high audience score even across a larger pool of respondents, audiences would have to be finding more to love about the DCEU film than critics did.

Of course, the disparity between critical and popular reception of the film isn’t a huge surprise given that reviews have been all over the map. Richard Roeper gave Justice League an 88/100 while the New York Times ranked the film at 40/100, just two examples of the either love it or hate it critical response to the movie which is in keeping with the rankings of previous DCEU installments. Both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice fared better with audiences than with critics.

For DC fans, though, seeing Justice League match the critically praised Thor: Ragnarok in fan response likely softens the blow of the lower critical score especially considering the debate over which franchise is better with Marvel fans.

Justice League is in theaters now.

