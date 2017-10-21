The ‘Justice League’ Trailer Done With Dogs Is Beyond Adorable

If you thought the Justice League couldn’t get better, you haven’t met Batpug.

Batpug is the adorable puppy version of Batman, who leads the rest of the Pupstice League in Loot Crate’s new Justice League parody video, and it is as amazing as it sounds. Aside from the cuteness factor, Pupstice League also announces the next theme for Loot Crate, which is being called Unite 2.0.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video features the Pupstice League taking on the horrid evil known as the vacuum cleaner, and the evil person who wields it. In reality, of course, this is not that serious, but don’t tell that to the Pupstice League, who take this whole matter very seriously.

Well, except for Aquadog. He seems more preoccupied with eating, but who says you can’t still save the world with a mouth full of food….okay, yeah, no one says that.

The Pupstice League has some stellar voice talent as well. Ross Marquand (The Walking Dead) voices the adorable Batpug, while Stephen Kramer Glickman (Big Time Rush, Storks) voices four of the heroic pups, including Aquadog, Cybork, Alfred, and Superbub. Todd Haberkorn (Voltron: Legendary Defender, Dragon Ball Z) voices The Fluff, while Michele Specht (Dynasty Warriors, Star Trek Continues) voices Wonderpup. The owner is voiced by Jennifer Wenger.

Pupstice League is from director/co-writer Julian Higgins (Deadpool: The Musical), co-writer Stephen Kramer Glickman and producer Jamie Parslow.

The video would not have been possible without the expert skills of the animal trainers, which include Matt Silver (Sambuca – Pug), Susan Guillot(Kai & Simba – Collie & Jack Russell Terrier), Rachel Mullins (Jelly Donut – Pug),

Denise Miesner (Mila – Dachshund), Heather McKenny (Sir Hollywood – Bulldog), and Keri Blunt (Bosley – Blood Hound).

You can find the full Pupstice League video above.

The Unite 2.0 Loot Crate will be filled with goodies, including an exclusive Overwatch Widowmaker Funko POP. The box will also contain 3 mystery items and a pin, which will feature themes from either Voltron: Legendary Defender, Power Rangers, or DC.

You can opt-in for the Unite 2.0 box now for $15.99, which will ship out between November 20 to the 30th, but you need to put in your order by November 19th to qualify.

You can head to the official page for Unite 2.0 to get more details.