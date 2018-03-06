‘Justice League’ Deleted Scene Contains a Big ‘Watchmen’ Easter Egg

A deleted scene from the Justice League movie features a callout to another Zack Snyder superhero movie.

Snyder shared a still image from a deleted scene from Justice League on the social media platform Vero. The clip shows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), the Flash, wearing a Black Freighter shirt, which is a reference to Watchmen.

Black Freighter is the pirate comic book read by a boy near a newsstand in Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen, which was adapted to film by Snyder in 2009. The events of the comic book were shown running parallel to the events of Watchmen as the boy read the comic throughout the series.

There was a time when movie Easter eggs would have seemed like the only way Watchmen and the DC Universe could reference one another. The DC Comics event Doomsday Clock, a sequel to Watchmen that also features DC Comics characters, has changed that.

Snyder used a different deleted scene from Justice League to confirm a fan theory about Superman, his black Kryptonian costume, and an important line of dialogue from Man of Steel.

“I think of course it’s that (what you said) and that now in one sense he has been born twice once on Krypton once on Earth and it is this reality that he now is starkly aware of as he moves through the ship,” Snyder said about the theory.

Several secrets from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice have also been coming out recently. Snyder also confirmed an easy to miss Robin Easter egg in the movie and a fan theory about how Batman was able to hide from Superman during their battle. Concept art revealed a Superman villain that could have played a major role in the film, a fully-weaponized Metallo, and also what could have been the DC Extended Universe’s version of the Batman villain Man-Bat.

Justice League is now available on Digitial HD. The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.