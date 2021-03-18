Justice League Writer Claims Warner Bros Had No Plan of Order For Building DC Films Continuity

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League hit HBO Max last month and audiences were very pleased with the outcome. After years of advocating for the "Snyder Cut," fans of the DCEU aren't slowing down, and have since started a new campaign, "Restore the Snyderverse." Snyder had some big ideas for his Justice League sequels like bringing in the New Gods and killing Batman, but there are no plans for the director to continue his vision. In fact, it's becoming more and more obvious that Warner Bros. never had a clear plan for the franchise. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the movie's writer, Chris Terrio, spoke about the challenges of writing Justice League and addressed if then Warner Bros. chairman, Kevin Tsujihara, mandated that the movie "be under two hours and more comedic."

"Yeah, that’s what I heard also," Terrio shared. "I never had anything direct with him. Tsujihara, as far as I can tell, and the brass at the very top, decided the order of the films. I was not consulted on the order of the films, even though I was the person writing Justice League. They just determined that it was going to be Batman/Superman, and then Wonder Woman, then Justice League, and then Aquaman. So there was never any thought to how the world was constructed before they issued this edict. They said, 'Conform to this schedule.'"

Terrio continues, "The Wonder Woman script wasn’t even finished when I wrote Justice League. So I had no basis to write Wonder Woman other than Batman [vs.] Superman. Themyscira didn’t even exist. I was never shown anything on the page for it. I didn’t know whether people could talk underwater. That was a thing that I had to ask because I didn’t know if I could do underwater scenes with Aquaman and Atlanteans. It was all just from scratch because there had been no [solo] character films. So Justice League needed to establish three of the characters; it had to create a long game mythology for the DC Universe. It had to resurrect Superman because he was dead at the end of the last movie. I just don’t know how you could do all that in under two hours. Maybe the 2017 release proved that you couldn’t."

You can check out HBO Max’s description of Zack Snyder’s Justice League below:

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max.