Zack Snyder Auctioning Justice League Character Portraits For Suicide Prevention

Zack Snyder is raising money for The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention with custom portraits from the Snyder Cut. The director is signing these pieces of artwork and trying to give people a piece of that film. The Snyder Cut dropped and fans are still flying high from that success on HBO Max. Justice Leauge’s Ray Fisher also chimed in with a call for fans to help support a good cause. Due to the tragic loss of his daughter, the director had to step away from the project. So, the cause is definitely close to his heart. Back in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut days, the fans and their favorite director teamed to help out the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention to the tune of more than $500,000. And that wonderful trend of help will continue.

Help us raise much needed funds for @afspnational

We are auctioning limited original signed and framed character portraits that I shot during ZSJL additional photography. https://t.co/pBbsK4rGhB #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #UsUnited pic.twitter.com/zoLwFqG3ti — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 8, 2021

Check out WB’s description for Justice League down below:

“In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

You can watch Zack Snyder's Justice League -- in color, or in the black-and-white "Justice is Gray" edition -- on HBO Max.

Did you enjoy Justice League’s Snyder Cut? Let us know down in the comments!