Zack Snyder Helping to Design Ultra-Exclusive, Darkseid-Themed Sneakers

With Zack Snyder's director's cut of Justice League on HBO Max and still driving a ton of conversation on social media two weeks later, he's taking to an entirely new creative outlet to help raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, as well as bringing some truly unique merch to one lucky fan. Snyder is teaming with Dominic Chambrone, owner/operator of the website The Shoe Surgeon, to create a custom, Darkseid-inspired pair of sneakers. These one-of-kind kicks will be given away to one of the contributors to a Prizeo campaign to benefit the AFSP, Snyder's charity of choice since the 2017 death of his daughter Autumn by suicide.

You can see the campaign here. The short version is, anyone who donates $10 or more is entered in a drawing to win the sneakers as well as a signed Darkseid statue from Weta Workshop.

You can see the tweet below.

Fans who donate over $100 can also get their choice of limited-edition Zack Snyder's Justice League clothes, posters, and other swag in addition to their contest entries.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

You can see Zack Snyder's Justice League -- in color, or in the black-and-white "Justice is Gray" edition -- on HBO Max.