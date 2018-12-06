Zack Snyder Reveals His Deleted ‘Justice League’ Cameo

With every new day that goes by, we seem to learn more and more about what Zack Snyder could’ve done (or did do) with his original plans for both Justice League and the larger DC Extended Universe that would follow. Today Snyder revealed (via Vero) that he originally appeared in a scene of Justice League – a scene that was ultimately cut from the film (along with so much else):

As you can see above, Snyder appeared as the patron of a local Metropolis coffee shop that Lois Lane enters. The cameo was part of a deleted segment of the film that saw Lois enter the coffee shop to get a cup of hot coffee just before a rain storm hits (hence Amy Adams’ concerned upward glance in the image). Lois takes the coffee to the location of Superman’s memorial site, where she uses the hot beverage as bribery for the cop on guard to let her under the police barrier. The scene ends with Lois standing alone in the rain at the memorial site, looking crushed and sad as the camera pans out to make her look like the loneliest person in the world.

It was clearly meant as a reflection of Lois’ deep heartbreak after losing Superman in battle against Doomsday during Batman v Superman. Instead of this longer sequence, what we got instead were a few scene of Lois’ reminders of her grief, and a truncated scene of her discussing the loss with Martha Kent over coffee.

Snyder revealed the full storyboards for this Lois Lane sequence on Vero – along with confirmation that this was a sequence he fully shot and intended to include in his cut of Justice League. Needless to say, it’s just one more reason that fans will be screaming for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

The full Snyder version of Batman v Superman was worlds away from the theatrical cut that Warner Bros. hacked together for theatrical release. There’s ever-growing indication that the same could be true for Justice League. Snyder’s cut of the DC superhero team-up seemed to be a lot more invested in dramatic gravitas and atmosphere, while simultaneously setting up more epic and fantastical DCEU ties that would pay off later.

Hopefully DC/WB get the message and finally give fans what they want…

