‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Fans Launch Fundraiser for Suicide Prevention

Fans hoping to see original Justice League director Zack Snyder‘s almost-mythical “Snyder Cut” have launched a fundraiser in support of suicide prevention.

The group — who originally assembled to champion the release of Snyder’s original vision for Justice League preceding its tinkering at the hands of studio Warner Bros. and replacement director Joss Whedon — have since rallied behind the hashtag #5For5 to raise funds benefitting the non-profit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The movement is in honor of Snyder’s daughter, Autumn Snyder, who died by suicide in March 2017. The tragedy prompted Snyder’s exit from the blockbuster, resulting in Warner Bros. tapping The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots and post-production.

Heading the effort is ForSnyderCut.com founder Fiona Zheng, who said on Twitter she hopes to help “leave a lasting legacy” by following the humanitarian example exhibited by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Zheng encourages $5 donations made directly to the AFSP accompanied by five images of Wonder Woman, along with stories detailing ways the Amazonian warrior inspired or brought positivity to her fans in the real world.

Donations to the AFSP are always welcome and easily made through its official website.

Snyder’s Response

