‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Fans Launch Fundraiser for Suicide Prevention

Fans hoping to see original Justice League director Zack Snyder‘s almost-mythical “Snyder Cut” have launched a fundraiser in support of suicide prevention.

The group — who originally assembled to champion the release of Snyder’s original vision for Justice League preceding its tinkering at the hands of studio Warner Bros. and replacement director Joss Whedon — have since rallied behind the hashtag #5For5 to raise funds benefitting the non-profit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movement is in honor of Snyder’s daughter, Autumn Snyder, who died by suicide in March 2017. The tragedy prompted Snyder’s exit from the blockbuster, resulting in Warner Bros. tapping The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots and post-production.

Heading the effort is ForSnyderCut.com founder Fiona Zheng, who said on Twitter she hopes to help “leave a lasting legacy” by following the humanitarian example exhibited by Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

Zheng encourages $5 donations made directly to the AFSP accompanied by five images of Wonder Woman, along with stories detailing ways the Amazonian warrior inspired or brought positivity to her fans in the real world.

Donations to the AFSP are always welcome and easily made through its official website.

A Wonder Woman

We hope as many of you who can afford to will join us this Friday in celebration of the character created by Zack Snyder and developed by Patty Jenkins. Let’s show the world that we can come together and make a real impact! #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/AmWWwVRDdq — Fiona Zheng (@fukujang0627) July 10, 2018

Trinity: Beauty, Power, and Wonder

Thank You Zack Snyder for giving us the perfect cast of hero’s. Behold The beauty, power and wonder of Wonder Woman! #5for5 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/x6LMstwrbM — Leonidas (@Signs2323) July 13, 2018

Truth, Justice, and the Fandom Way

My small donation for a great cause. People accuse this fandom of being toxic but when we pull together like this no one can stop us being a force for good. #5for5 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/zCDXbW17E3 — Stemot (@Stemot1978) July 13, 2018

A League of Our Own

A compassionate friend, a fierce warrior, a loyal leader, a strong hero, a force of nature – she carries a heritage and the blood of the old gods.

She knows we can’t save the world alone. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #5for5 pic.twitter.com/VHYunOeB68 — Nash can’t wait for SDCC ??(??) (@Nashila_) July 13, 2018

World’s Finest

The DCEU Fandom & The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign have come together for a #5for5 initiative.



Donating to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will bring awareness to AFSP’s mission & help prevent suicide.



This is fandom at its best! Link??https://t.co/fhYCwza6B0 — ComicBook Debate (@ComicBookDebate) July 13, 2018

All You Need is Love

As Wonder Woman, we will continue to share love even in the face of hatred.

Congratulations to this community! I hope everyone who participated in the #5for5 event realizes that they have helped save lives today. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/VDIAu5iDbe — AnneLane#ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@LaneOAnne) July 14, 2018

WWWWD?

WhatWouldWonderWomanDo? I have a wrist tattoo with her logo & when i’m in doubt I always ask this. Share 5 picture when She inspired You to be better & If You can please donate to https://t.co/ACHRk0Rlyt #5for5 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Thanks for everyone who worked on #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/XjvgtHunvQ — MekareMadness⭐ (@MekareMadness) July 13, 2018

Snyder’s Response