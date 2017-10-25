Justice League Fan Art Turns Zack Snyder Into Green Arrow

Zack Snyder is used to directing superheroes on the big screen, but rarely does he actually get the chance to become one.

The Justice League director has recently been sharing a slew of behind the scenes photos from the set, including one that shows him pulling back on a bow with an Amazon warrior and crew in the background. He’s got the pose down, so much so that the talented BossLogic used that photo to remake the director into another arrow slinger from the DC Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would be of course Green Arrow, and the art is epic. Snyder’s tattooed arm can be seen drawing back the bow, which now features a high tech aiming display. It is linked back to his eyepiece, which also gives a targeting reticle to the tip of the arrow, refining his aim even further. This version is more Robin Hood-inspired, with a full cloak and hood, and honestly is a version you could see popping up in the DC cinematic universe at some point down the line.

You can view the artwork below.

At the moment the only Green Arrow in the television universe is Stephen Amell, but many would love to see him make the jump to the big screen. That is unlikely to happen though, as the franchise already had a Flash on TV and chose to cast a different person for the movie universe. It would likely be the same for Green Arrow, and Amell understands that but would be open to the role if DC chose to go a different route.

“I do not have a right to Oliver Queen,” Amell said. “Someone played it played it before me. Someone voiced it before me. Somebody will play it after me. I don’t believe that there are plans for Oliver Queen in the DC Extended Universe, based off things that people have told me, but I would not be upset if that changed at all.”

For the moment though, no plans have been announced to bring any Green Arrow into theaters, but with the frequency of DC movie announcements lately, it seems like a matter of when not if.