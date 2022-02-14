Zack Snyder’s Justice League Not Eligible for Oscars’ New Fan-Favorite Award

Following this morning’s announcement that this year’s Oscars ceremony will be highlighting a film that was selected by fans on Twitter as a “fan-favorite,” audiences began sharing their love for notable 2021 films. While a number of blockbusters quickly earned attention through the campaign, fans of Zack Snyder were quick to start casting votes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, hoping to ignite enough support and attention for the film to earn the distinction. Unfortunately for those fans, there were certain conditions a film must have fulfilled, with the official Oscars website confirming that Zack Snyder’s Justice League was not an eligible film.

Despite the implication that “favorite 2021 movie” might seem like a simple enough concept, the official Oscars website clarifies matters a bit.

“An entrant’s Favorite Movie can be any of the eligible movies for The 94th Academy Awards — all movies are displayed on the Oscars website,” the rules stipulate. “Home movies or films which are/were not eligible CANNOT be used as Favorite Movie.”

The Academy also shared this list of all of the films that are eligible for the award, on which Zack Snyder’s Justice League does not appear. Even though the adventure won’t be highlighted at the Oscars, that didn’t stop fans from showing their support by selecting it as their entry for the category, along with other Zack Snyder-related hashtags.

While there are a number of movie fans who are participating in the social media campaign in earnest, it’s entirely possible that The Academy put this stipulation in place ahead of time to prevent any embarrassing results from occurring. Not to say that Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn’t genuinely the favorite movie experience for many viewers, but with Twitter users having a history of intentionally participating in activations solely to result in an entertaining result means that these Oscars criteria can help control the outcome. Even if the “winner,” as decided by the movie that gets the most tweets, is an absurd or unexpected choice, the ceremony will at least know that it won’t be left up to the masses entirely.

In addition to the Oscars launching a campaign to select the fan-favorite film of 2021, they also launched a campaign for the #OscarsCheerMoment in hopes of highlighting the most celebratory sequence in film from the year.

The Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 27th.

