Zack Snyder Didn’t Know About Russian Family Scene In ‘Justice League’

As each day goes by, Zack Snyder distances himself from Justice League even further on the social media platform Vero, with a series of recent comments seemingly revealing he was unaware of an entire subplot.

In the film, Steppenwolf brings together his Mother Boxes, which has a disastrous effect on a nearby family. The film regularly cuts back to this Russian family, as they represent the real-world dangers that the villain is presenting. Snyder, however, seemed completely oblivious to these characters ever existing.

As fans discussed these scenes on Vero, Snyder chimed in to ask what they were talking about. While it’s possible the filmmaker was merely joking, it’s also possible that these characters weren’t in his original version of the film and also confirms that he hasn’t seen the finished product.

Snyder was meant to serve as the architect of the DC Extended Universe, having directed Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sadly, a family tragedy resulted in the filmmaker stepping away from Justice League before it was finished, with Joss Whedon stepping in to finish the film.

The finished film was both a financial and critical disappointment, resulting in many fans clamoring to see the filmmaker’s original vision. Conflicting reports have emerged about the situation, which includes rumors that Snyder was fired from the film and didn’t leave voluntarily to Warner Bros. possessing a “Snyder Cut” of the film consisting of the director’s original vision.

The truth behind these rumors are about as foggy as the franchise’s future, with Warner Bros. having made multiple announcements regarding future projects, shifting release dates, cast and crew change-ups, and cancellations.

Currently, the only projects we know are happening for certain are Aquaman, which hits theaters December 21st, Shazam!, which hits theaters on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2, which releases on November 1, 2019.

A solo Cyborg film, The Batman, and Green Lantern Corps are all theoretically being released in 2020, though without full rosters of attached cast or filmmakers, these films could be delayed or scrapped.

[H/T Reddit, DC_Cinematic]