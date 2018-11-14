Zack Snyder Doesn’t Recognize Wonder Woman Look Featured in ‘Justice League’

In the latest chapter of “Zack Snyder Plays Dumb About the Final Cut of Justice League,” the director questions the source of an image of Wonder Woman that was posted on social media service Vero, seemingly confirming the Amazon’s outfit was added after he departed the production.

When a fan posted an image of Wonder Woman, asking Snyder if he was responsible for the costume design, Snyder replied, “What is this from?” This confirms that either the outfit was designed as part of the film’s reshoots, that Snyder enjoys sarcastically distancing himself from the final cut of Justice League, or both.

What was meant to be the culmination of multiple films in the DC Extended Universe became one of the most disappointing entries into the series, both financially and critically. Regardless of your opinions on Snyder as a director, it was apparent that the final film that landed in theaters wasn’t the product of a single vision, but rather a cobbling of scenes that fluctuated between what a director wanted and what Warner Bros. thought audiences wanted.

Even viewers who don’t enjoy Snyder’s contributions to this film, of which there are many, can recognize that the film likely would have fared better had it been more consistent in tone than the jarring juxtaposition of being dramatic and moody in one scene and comical in the next.

As a response to the disappointing adventure, some DC fans have refused to accept the film’s shortcomings and have demanded that a “Snyder Cut” of the film be released. Unfortunately, this will never happen.

Snyder filmed a majority of his script before a family tragedy inspired him to leave the production behind. Joss Whedon stepped in to finish shooting the film, as well as helm necessary reshoots. Multiple sources have confirmed that Snyder didn’t shoot enough scenes to piece together a cohesive cut of the film. This isn’t to say a “Snyder Cut” couldn’t compile everything that was shot and likely scrapped, though whatever the cut of the film would look like would seemingly still be incomplete.

DC fans have made their voices loud and clear regarding their desire to release a Snyder Cut, yet Warner Bros. wouldn’t have much to gain financially from another home video release of a film that performed poorly at the box office, with the release of a mythical Snyder Cut also pointing out their own faults with delivering audiences an incomplete product. It likely doesn’t help matters that Snyder regularly reminds fans how the final cut of Justice League doesn’t reflect his vision, which ultimately reflects poorly on the studio itself, making it unlikely they would want to support the footage of his they didn’t like getting a proper release.

Justice League is available on Blu-ray and DVD now.

