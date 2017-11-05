Justice League’s Gal Gadot Transforms Into Both Wonder Woman And Aquaman

Don’t just be yourself – be your Super self. Now you can do that with an app – well, you can do it with facebook if you add this feature to it by clicking the link provided by the Justice League movie twitter account. Once you click it, it ill add the Facebook masks for the entire Justice League team to your account (well, sorry no Superman ‘mask’ with the hair curl… or the mustache for that matter). All you have to do is open up facebook on your phone and put it in selfie mode and with a raise of an eye brow you’ll get a special effect.

After that you can save the photos or video, depending on what you take and post it where you like or add it to your faceboook stories.

Check out the video below where Gal Gadot tries out being Aquaman just for a moment.

Justice League will star Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Gal Gadot reprising their roles from Batman Vs. Superman and will be joined by J.K. Simmons, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

