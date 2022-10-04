Justice U: David Ramsey Says Arrowverse Spinoff Is "Moving Forward"

The CW's Justice U might not be down for the count quite yet. In a new interview with TVLine, David Ramsey, who would direct the potential series and star in it as John Diggle / Spartan, revealed that the series is still in active development at the network, and is currently on the "second draft" of the pilot script. The fate of Justice U has been speculated about in recent months, amid The CW's array of cancellations, the recent sale of the network to Nexstar, and the larger budgetary cuts being made at Warner Bros. Discovery. But according to Ramsey, the series is still moving along.

"We're on the second draft of a script, and we just closed the deal on a writer," Ramsey revealed. "I'm not sure I can say her name, so I won't, but we're very close to submitting our second draft. It's still in development, and we're moving forward."

In Justice U, after spending years fighting alongside masked heroes, John Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow. It is unclear at this point which additional characters could be making their way into the series, and if any of them would have ties to existing Arrowverse shows.

Justice U would be written by The Vampire Diaries' Michael Narducci and Grey's Anatomy's Zoanne Clack, and executive produced by Arrowverse alums Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns, as well as TV president David Madden.

"Obviously he has the deepest history with Flash because he knows all the characters on Flash. So, every time he appears on these shows, he fits within the storytelling of that specific episode," Ramsey told ComicBook.com in 2021. "But he's kind of hiding something in his back pocket. And we started telling that on Batwoman. They kind of have these headaches that he's kind of there to see a doctor. Ultimately, what he saw in the box, he declined the invitation to. That decision has consequences. And we start telling ultimately, his cosmic destiny if you will, his kind of galactic destiny if you will. We begin to tell the consequences of denying that through this kind of crossover that we're doing."

