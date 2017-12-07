Did Katheryn Winnick Just Drop Another Hint About Wanting To Play The DCEU’s Black Canary?

It looks like Katheryn Winnick would still love to enter the comic book world – but could it be as Black Canary?

During a recent Twitter Q&A, a fan asked Winnick if she’d be interested in a comic book movie role, in a tweet accompanied with a Black Canary gif. Winnick ended up replying pretty optimistically to the question, saying “Bring it on!”

Of course, Winnick could end up playing a completely different comic book role, especially after she was previously linked to Marvel’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. But by far, the role she’s been most tied to is Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

Winnick has been tied to the role of Black Canary for over a year now, after she first expressed an interest in “trying her Canary Cry”. In the time since, the DC Comics fandom has taken a major liking to Winnick playing the role, creating fanart of her in the role and speculating about her involvement quite a bit.

Fans even began to believe that she would be confirmed for the role earlier in July, after Winnick teased that she’d be dropping a major announcement during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. (It ended up being for Call Of Duty: WWII’s Zombies.)

Still, the avenues for Winnick to play the DC Comics fan-favorite only seem to grow, between the Batgirl solo film and Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey-inspired project. Granted, neither of those films currently have release dates, but with the possibility of the DCEU’s slate being publicly ironed out soon, fans will hopefully get some sort of answer in one way or another.

