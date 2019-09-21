Kevin Smith Celebrates Batman Day by Sharing Photos with Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and More

Batman is being celebrated all around the world today in honor of the character’s 80th Anniversary. The Bat-Signal is being projected in New York, Melbourne, Tokyo, Rome, Paris, London, Barcelona, Mexico City, Johannesburg, São Paulo, Berlin, Montreal, and Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Dark Knight. Many people have been posting about the iconic DC character on social media today, including Kevin Smith. The director has many connections to Batman, recently writing part of Detective Comics #1000. He’s also worked with and met many actors and voice actors who have portrayed the Caped Crusader, and decided to share a collage of photos to Instagram.

“Happy #batman Day! To honor the Caped Crusader’s 80 years, here are all the Batmen I’ve ever snapped selfies beside (including 3 who appear in my new flick #JayAndSilentBobReboot)!,” Smith wrote.

As you can see, the photoset includes Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Adam West, Ben Affleck, Diedrich Bader, and Kevin Conroy. The three Batmen who will appear in Smith’s upcoming film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, will be Affleck, Kilmer, and Bader.

Many people commented on the post, including Justin Long, who will also be appearing in Smith’s new film:

“Holy 6-panel Diptic, Batman,” he wrote.

In addition to the various Batmen and Long, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot stars Smith and Jason Mewes and features Harley Quinn Smith, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Chris Hemsworth, Melissa Benoist, and many more. Check out the latest poster of the film, which showcases nearly all of the cameos.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.