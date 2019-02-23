Kevin Smith Comments on Ben Affleck Walking Away From Batman

Director and geek culture commentator Kevin Smith on Friday commented on Ben Affleck‘s exit from the role of Batman.

Smith, a friend of Affleck, took part in an on-air interview with 102.5 The Bone. During the interview, he commented on how it seemed everyone knew Affleck’s departure was coming.

“He did, and then he just kind of walked away from it and that was that,” Smith said. I mean, we all seemed to know it months ago. I guess it just got confirmed last week by Matt Reeves in an interview about like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do the noirish Batman, and it’ll be somebody different and stuff,’ so the torch has been passed.”

Affleck’s exit was made official in February. Affleck later commented on the news, showing support for Reeves’ Batman vision.

“Excited for The Batman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves’ vision come to life,” Affleck tweeted.

Affleck officially retired his Batman cape during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the appearance, he explained why he left the role.

“I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version,” Affleck told Kimmel. “Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it, and they got some really good people.”

Affleck’s exit is one more piece of Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe gone. Snyder said goodbye to Affleck with a message on social media. The message seemed like a reflection on how the best-laid plans can go awry.

“The was a time above…” Snyder writes, “a time before…there were perfect things…diamond absolutes. But things fail…things on earth. And what falls…is fallen. IN the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie…Best Batman ever. Thank you my friend for blessing me with that f***ing glorious chin and an amazing hart [sic].”

Snyder directed Affleck in the role for his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016 and his return in Justice League in 2017. Snyder left Justice League and was replaced with Avengers director Joss Whedon for reshoots. Fans have rallied in support of Snyder with the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, an effort to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition. Snyder offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts.

