Kevin Smith Reveals New Crisis On Infinite Earths Aftermath Logo

With an event as epic in scope as CW and DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, you’re going to have quite a few details, Easter Eggs, and plot developments to keep track of. That’s why it makes all the sense in the world to have someone like Kevin Smith help dissect each part of the mega-crossover in a new show fittingly titled Crisis Aftermath. The new post-show will air after December 8th’s episode of Supergirl and December 10th’s episode of The Flash, and Smith took to social media to call for fan submissions to be featured on the show, and that’s where we got a look at the show’s logo.

Smith posted the logo on Twitter, which features the final revision of the Crisis on Infinite Earths logo (a grey-blue) with the word Aftermath below it. Aftermath features a completely different color scheme though, going with black and bright red to set it apart from the grey and blue tones in the first logo.

You can check out the full logo in the post below.

Smith added the caption “I’m gonna host a pair of special after shows during the big crossover event on @TheCW called #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths! So hit me with your fan forecasts, plot predictions, and any questions for the cast and crew under the hashtag #CrisisAftermath and maybe you’ll hear it on TV!”

Smith has not only been a fan of the Arrowverse and its shows but has also been behind the camera on several of them, directing episodes of The Flash and Supergirl. He did previously mention he wanted to direct an episode of Arrow, but unfortunately, it looks like the show is ending before he gets the chance. The good news is that maybe he’ll have another chance to work in Arrow’s world, as the upcoming spinoff Canaries will feature some of Arrow’s cast.

Are you excited for Crisis Aftermath? Let us know in the comments!