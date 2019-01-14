Kevin Smith Wrote His Batman Story for Detective Comics #1000 While High

Detective Comics hits 1000 issues this year and to celebrate, the landmark issue will contain original stories from a variety of writers, including Kevin Smith. However, when it comes to the work of creating his piece of Detective Comics #1000, Smith had a little help of the plant variety — and we don’t mean his vegan diet.

During the New Year’s Eve episode of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast, Smith revealed that he was high when he wrote his Detective Comics #1000 story. He explained that he had been given something of a “mystery bag” of marijuana from an event so he had no way to know exactly what variety he had smoked, but that the weed had inspired him to write what he says is his best Batman story ever.

“It’s just crazy,” Smith said of the mystery bag. “Each time you smoke a joint you just don’t know what’s going to happen next, you’re like ‘Oh my god’. One time I smoked a joint, wrote this f**king issue of Detective Comics that’s coming up on issue 1000. They’ve had a thousand issues. I think it must have done more, but in their numbering their coming up to Detective Comics issue 1000. So, they asked me ‘Will you write a story for, an eight-pager, Jim Lee will draw it?’ I was like f**k yeah, Jim Lee? Holy sh*t, man, I’d let him draw my death. Like, he’s so f**king good. So, I smoked this f**king strain. It’s crazy. I’ll never know what it was. It was like we’re passing like two ships in the f**king night and shit. I don’t know what it was, so I can’t be like ‘You must get me this’. It made me write honestly the best Batman story I’ll ever write.”

Smith is no stranger to writing Batman stories. He’s previously written a few Batman series, including 2008’s Batman: Cacophony and 2009’s Batman: The Widening Gyre. It’s the latter series that includes a moment in which Batman reveals that he, early in his time as Batman, experienced a “bladder spasm” — interpreted as him wetting his pants. It’s a story that drew criticism from critics and fans alike, but Smith goes on to explain that his story for Detective Comics #1000 makes up for that.

“This, I think, the thing I wrote makes up for that,” Smith said. “It just feels like a good, solid, like f**king Batman story and that came from smoking this weed of which I’ll never know what it was, man.”

Fans will get to find out for themselves if Smith’s Detective Comics #1000 contribution makes up for Batman wetting his pants and just how being high influenced the writing when the issue goes on sale in March. You can check out the summary for the special issue below.

“DETECTIVE COMICS #1000 periodical commemorates the anniversary of Batman’s first appearance in DETECTIVE COMICS, the title from which the DC brand itself was born. The 96-page landmark issue will feature an original story written by New York Times best-selling author Peter J. Tomasi (BATMAN AND ROBIN, DETECTIVE COMICS, BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT) with stunning artwork by Doug Mahnke (BATMAN: THE MAN WHO LAUGHS, BLACKEST NIGHT). Paying tribute to the Caped Crusader’s 80-year legacy, the book will also include a series of supporting stories by top DC talent, including Geoff Johns, Brian Michael Bendis, Paul Dini, Christopher Priest, Denny O’Neil, Neal Adams, Kelley Jones, Dustin Nguyen, Alex Maleev and more.”

