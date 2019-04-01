Kevin Smith and Jim Lee Celebrate Batman’s 1000th Issue of ‘Detective Comics’

Yesterday, DC fans around the world celebrated 80 years of Batman, one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. Kevin Smith, the film director best known for movies such as Clerks and Mallrats, took to Twitter to celebrate the character and share a photo with Detective Comics #1000, the celebratory new issue from DC. Many folks are credited for writing parts of the book, including Smith. Jim Lee, the Co-Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, did the cover alongside Scott Williams, and ended up sharing Smith’s post in order to praise his contribution.

Fans love the story you wrote Kevin. I’ll see you at the 90th for a follow up! 😜 https://t.co/GGpvqN2aMg — Jim Lee (@JimLee) March 30, 2019

“Our Batman, who art in Gotham, cowled be thy mane! Happy Birthday, Batman! I celebrated #Batman80 by reading every other story in #DetectiveComics1000 that wasn’t my 8 pager with genius @JimLee! Bat-tastic stuff from cover to cover, honoring the greatest person who never lived!,” Smith tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fans love the story you wrote Kevin. I’ll see you at the 90th for a follow up!,” Lee replied.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, praising Smith’s contribution.

“This. BEST story in the issue!,” @TheComicSource replied.

“Absolutely! Great story and art. Was very excited to finally read this one. Great job,” @lwells523 wrote.

“Mr Smith is very underrated writer,” @Hooligan_Buddha added.

In addition to Smith, the book was also written by Warren Ellis, Paul Dini, Tom King, Brian Michael Bendis, Peter J. Tomasi, Various, James T Tynion IV, Scott Snyder, Christopher Priest, Dennis O’Neil, and Geoff Johns.

DC Comics’ website describes the book as follows:

“After 80 years, it’s here—the 1,000th issue of DETECTIVE COMICS, the title that literally defines DC! This 96-page issue is stacked with an unbelievable lineup of talent that will take you on a journey through Batman’s past, present and future…plus a sensational epilogue that features the first-ever DC Universe appearance of the deadly Arkham Knight! But who is under the mask? And why do they want Batman dead? The incredible future of Batman adventures begins here!”

Detective Comics #1000 is currently available for purchase.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!