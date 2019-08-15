Kevin Smith Scores Wonder Woman Book and Record Set in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Ticket Trade

Kevin Smith’s next film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is getting a limited release in October, but Smith and his co-star, Jason Mewes, are going on tour with the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow to screen the film all across the country. Recently, a fan reached out to Smith saying they can’t afford a ticket, but they’d be willing to offer a trade: a free ticket to the Roadshow in Detroit for a Wonder Woman: The Secret of the Magic Tiara book set and record from 1978.

DONE AND DONE! What a deal! You’re just getting a stupid movie: I’M getting a book AND a record @JordanMonsanto? Can you see to it that @mechsuitfather gets tickets in exchange for this gem, please? (#jayandsilentbobreboot tix on sale at https://t.co/LU79HZkqrL) https://t.co/rFQVgfxL73 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 15, 2019

“You are comming to my city october 22nd at @filmoredetroit, i can not afford tickets, i will trade you for tickets(see pic)Wonder Woman: The Secret of the Magic Tiara Book Set and Record 1978,” @mechsuitfather wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“DONE AND DONE!,” Smith replied. “What a deal! You’re just getting a stupid movie: I’M getting a book AND a record @JordanMonsanto? Can you see to it that @mechsuitfather gets tickets in exchange for this gem, please?”

As you can see, Smith tagged Jordan Monsanto, who is not only a producer on the film but also Mewes’ wife. Smith also included a link to the tickets, which you can find here.

Many people commented on the post:

“This is gonna set off a trend. This movie will make NO money but Kevin’s gonna be sitting with thousands of rare comic books with no regrets,” @PineappleStraws joked.

“And just like that Kevin makes my heart cry. How amazingly cool! Both the gift and exchange of tickets,” @CannaMiss replied.

“This is why I love you Kevin,” @BLVK666 added.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit select theaters on October 15th.