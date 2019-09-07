The Batman: Kristen Stewart Breaks Silence on Robert Pattinson Casting

Kristen Stewart is all aboard the Battinson hype train, finally breaking silence over her Twilight costar being cast as the Caped Crusader. On the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival Saturday, Stewart says Robert Pattinson is the “only guy” who could play the part of Batman.

“I feel he’s the only guy that could play that part. I am so happy for him. It’s crazy,” Stewart told Variety. “I’m very happy about that. I heard that and was like ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.”

Kristen Stewart is all for Robert Pattinson as #Batman: “He’s the only guy that could play that part; I am so happy for him. It’s crazy” https://t.co/JHA668K9P4 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/OybWSt9LzU — Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2019

Stewart and Pattinson appeared together in all five Twilight films, eventually launching a real-life relationship before breaking it off in 2013. Coincidentally enough, Variety published a proflile piece with the new Batman actor earlier this week, shedding a new light on Pattinson’s take on the classic comics character.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson says. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

“You do feel very powerful immediately,” the actor continued. “And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

Little is known about the production so far other than War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker Matt Reeves is writing and directing, after having taken over the production from former Justice League star Ben Affleck. The film is expected to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

