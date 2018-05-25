‘Krypton’ EP Wanted To Make Sure To Get Brainiac’s True Power Across

How does a ragtag group of vagrants and time-travelers take on one of the most powerful forces in the universe without the benefit of super powers?

That was the question posed by Krypton‘s first season, in which Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) traveled back to the past to prevent Brainiac (Blake Ritson) from destroying Krypton. There was actually a lot more to it than that, but along the way, the conflict between Seg-El (Superman’s grandfather, played by Cameron Cuffe), General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon), and Brainiac was quite real.

Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Krypton.

Last night’s finale saw the threat exiled to the Phantom Zone — along with Seg, whom Brainiac grabbed on the way. The control panel which would have allowed him to be rescued were destroyed, presumably trapping Seg and Brainiac in the Zone forever…

…until moments later when it was revealed that Adam Strange had been sent back to his own time and place — 2018 Detroit — and that his hometown was in fact part of Brainiac’s collection.

Apparently, then, sometime between the finale and 200 years later, Brainiac manages to escape from the Phantom Zone and continue his conquest — but in a twist, the altered timeline means that Earth falls to the Collector of Worlds.

That is…not a promising ending for our heroes — but according to executive producer Cameron Welsh, it was done so as not to diminish Brainiac, one of Superman’s most formidable foes.

“It just felt like it would be wrong to have the real Brainiac show up as late in the game as he did, and then to be beaten by our guys,” Welsh told ComicBook.com. “It just wouldn’t ring true; I think it would diminish the character of Brainiac and his true power. But we thought it was never gonna end in victory, and I think one of the other things we wanted to do was to really make clear that the timeline really has changed: Kandor didn’t get taken, the events we established and repeated across the season — the course of events that lead to Krypton’s destruction and ultimately to the birth of Superman — those events have passed now, and so we’re very much on a different timeline.

Krypton aired its finale last night and will return next year for a second season on SYFY. Meanwhile, you can buy the series on streaming services or stream them on demand from your cable provider or the SYFY website.