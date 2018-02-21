‘Krypton’ Character Posters Released

The various family houses of Krypton are on full display in a series of new character posters released today.

Syfy dropped the posters — each of which features a single character representing their house, backed by the family sigil — on social media earlier today.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Krypton is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy”) through his Phantom Four banner, alongside Cameron Welsh, who serves as showrunner. In addition to Cuffe and Sipos, the show also stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) and Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”). Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Krypton premieres in 2018.”

The series is set to provide a new twist on the lore of Superman, while giving a platform to Seg-El’s story.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” executive producer Damien Kindler told ComicBook.com at Comic-Con International: San Diego. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than the do about the past.”

You can check the family posters out below.

Krypton comes to Syfy on March 21.

House of El

The first and most obvious poster features Cameron Cuffe as Seg-El, the series’ progatonist.

“He’s a very cinematic hero, like in the Indiana Jones sense that he’s a good guy with a good heart who’s quick with his fists and wit, but he’s totally unprepared for what comes his way,” Cuffe told reporters during a recent set visit. “And it’s a number of things and he takes some convincing and we take some time to explore that, and there are various moments, a lot of times where he’s questioning himself, questioning the mission, questioning his allies. The great thing about the show is that there’s so many shades of gray and there’s no powers, no heroes, so he’s constantly in doubt. Superman’s greatest power is that he knows what’s right. He knows what’s right from wrong and Seyg has no concept of that just yet. So he’s with it because something terrible happens and he feels that he owes it to his family to go down this path and to try and be the hero, but that doesn’t mean he’s set on it, and it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t question that regularly.”

House of Vex

The second poster features the sigil for the House of Vex, along with Wallis Day, who plays Nyssa Vex on the series.

“Nyssa is a new character,” Day explained. “She’s not in any of the comics. She’s fierce, she’s independent, she’s very decisive, which might come across as power hungry, or bossy. But it’s not, she’s just an independent and quite fierce woman — or young girl, she’s 22. It’s been good and bad that there’s not a lot of character. The good is that I get to make her my own and develop her alongside the writers and with the producers, and I don’t necessarily have to do the fans justice. You know when there’s an expectation to fulfill a character for everyone’s ideologies. So, I’ve been lucky, I haven’t had to necessarily live up to playing a character like that.

“However, the not so great side is that there is not much character history, and it has been difficult to work out who she is. I’ve been working out who she is alongside, you know, you guys, really. Sometimes it’s like, decisions that I have to make as a character and I have to really think about what she would do, and who she is as a person. But yeah, it’s great. It’s really exciting to be at the birth of a character, really.”

House of Em

The next image features Aaron Pierre as Dev-Em, the representative for the House of Em.

In the comics, Dev-Em is a complicated character, having been at various times a juvenile delinquent, a hero, or a terrorist. In Man of Steel, he was part of General Zod’s group that attacked Earth.

“He is a character who is a part of the military guild,” Pierre said. “He is a commander, and this might be a little bit biased, but I think he’s honorable. I think he’s one of those characters who has the belief that you stand for something or you fall for anything. And he chooses the first, to stand for something. And when he does, I think he goes all the way with it to the extremity. Yeah, it’s been great having the opportunity to play this character in this world and, I don’t know, just get to explore all the different entities of it. Sort of the dream, really.”

House of Zod

Lyta Zod, portrayed here by Georgina Campbell, rounds out the posters as our representative of the House of Zod.

She is best known to audiences as the future mother of General Dru-Zod, although as the series begins she is a young woman struggling for her mother’s approval.

“It’s nice not having you know, there’s no one else that’s played this character before so, it’s nice not having to compare or think about how someone else has already done it, or what we already know,” Campbell said. “And also, it’s really lovely, because Lyta is a Zod so, there are so many ideas of what Zod is and how Zod is. And obviously we know him as a villain and it’s kind of really liberating coming into this and seeing a person who’s not there yet. Or even ,we don’t know, maybe she’s not going to become that kind of Zod.”



