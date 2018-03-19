New ‘Krypton’ Trailer Introduces the House of Zod

Ahead of the premiere of Krypton next month, Syfy is pulling the curtain back on the series that tells the story of the House of El before Superman’s birth.

But no superhero is able to exist without a villain, and the series will also show the history of the House of Zod. Syfy’s latest teaser reveals a new look at family of warriors that that will spawn the legendary DC Comics villain. Take a look above!

In the new series, Wonder Woman actor Ann Ogbomo stars as Jayna Zod, a fearsome warrior who appears to be training the younger generation of Kryptonians. We see her in combat with her own daughter Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell) in what appears to be a bout of tough love.

Little is known about the new series other than the fact that it involves a time-traveling Adam Strange attempting to stop a plot to prevent Superman from being born. But with the involvement of Brainiac, we might be in for some twists and turns.

The series will take place in Kandor City, the capital of Krypton that becomes bottled and preserved by Brainiac in the DC Comics canon. When ComicBook.com spoke with Krypton executive producer Damien Kindler, he teased that the series would subvert what fans think they know about the Superman mythos.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” Kindler said. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than the do about the past.

“So it’s less just going back and telling stories about the past and you know the ending than it is about the past and the future colliding and Superman and his very existence being put on the line. It’s a very rich world. It will feel a bit familiar, but it will also be a look at Krypton as a place and a civilization through a lens that you’ve never seen.”

Krypton premieres on Syfy on March 21st.