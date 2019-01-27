‘Krypton’ Star Describes Lobo as Being Like the Baby of Joker and Wolverine

If you’ve ever wondered what a child between the Joker and Wolverine might look like, then Krypton has you covered with Lobo — at least according to series star Cameron Cuffe.

Yesterday, Lobo actor Emmett J. Scanlan shared a new photo of the fan-favorite Czarnian to Instagram giving eager fans a fresh look at the character coming to the Syfy series’ second season and today, Cuffe — who plays Superman’s grandfather Seg-El — is weighing in with a strange, colorful, and oddly accurate description of the character.

Imagine if you will, that the Joker and Wolverine had a baby and they raised this baby on a steady diet of Bane’s Venom, Glam Metal and murder. That’s Lobo. pic.twitter.com/xrkhn2BhQE — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) January 27, 2019

“Imagine if you will, that the Joker and Wolverine had a baby and they raised this baby on a steady diet of Bane’s Venom, Glam Metal and murder,” Cuffe wrote. “That’s Lobo.”

It’s quite the description, but in a lot of respects it’s not all that far off from the comic book version of the character. In comics, Lobo is from the peaceful planet of Czarnia, but he is far, far different from the those in his utopian home world. He’s a huge fan of mindless violence, intoxication, and killing pretty much for fun and he single-handedly slaughtered his entire world, an act that made him the last of his race. He’s a fearsome mercenary roaming the universe carrying out murder and mayhem while also being a man of his word, even if he often disregards its spirit.

It’s worth noting that the Wolverine bit in Cuffe’s description is particularly interesting, as Lobo co-creator Keith Giffen has previously said that the character was created as a parody or incitement of Marvel’s Wolverine and the Punisher.

Cuffe’s colorful description of the character will certainly get fans excited to see how that all plays out on Krypton as well. Announced during San Diego Comic-Con last year, Krypton‘s Lobo is described as “a ruthless bounty hunter who murdered his entire species, he possesses a genius level intellect when it comes to matters of warfare, making him a deadly adversary. Imbued with superhuman strength, and virtually immortal, Lobo will keep coming until the job is finished. His word is the only thing Lobo holds sacred; and although he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time.”

The part about Lobo’s approach to agreements is particularly interesting. While it’s not yet clear exactly how the character will fit into Krypton‘s second season, considering that Seg-El was sent into the Phantom Zone during the Season 1 finale, it’s not impossible that Seg-El encounters Lobo there and strikes up a deal with him to make it back to Krypton.

“We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Cuffe told ComicBook.com. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of time with him which will be cool.”

Season 2 of Krypton will debut sometime in 2019 on SYFY.