‘Krypton’: SPOILER Dies in “Savage Night”

Spoilers ahead for tonight’s episode of Krypton, titled “Savage Night.”

The tragic arc of Ona, the daughter of Rhom, came to an end on tonight’s Krypton, as the young girl was killed in an attempt to murder Seg and Kem at Kem’s bar.

The specifics of the attack are left mostly to the imagination, but following an apparently-successful attempt to assassinate Brainiac, who has been residing in the body of the Voice of Rao, Ona came to the bar apparently seeking shelter and help from her old friends.

Instead, the religious text painted on her face began to illuminate and, like the man who attempted to assassinate the Voice during the pilot, that light presaged an explosion. Adam Strange managed to somehow use his Zeta Beam device to create a force field which protected everyone in the bar except Ona herself, who was beyond saving.

Ona was introduced in the pilot, when she and her mother came and gave Seg a small rock carved with the sigil of the house of El. The act of kindness was in recognition of Seg’s parents, who had just been killed, and after Rhom herself went missing (she had been taken over by one of Brainiac’s sentries), Ona was put in Kem’s care.

She was not there for long; during the Nova Cycle celebration, Ona approached the Voice of Rao and gave him a small idol to Rao that had belonged to her mother. Touched by her commitment in spite of the loss of her mother, the Voice brought Ona into his flock and gave her rank. That night, the idol burst open to reveal a piece of Brainiac circuitry, and the Voice of Rao, leader of Kandor, was compromised.

A coup attempt shortly after failed because the Voice’s assailants — Jayna Zod, Dev-Em, and others — did not know that Brainiac had corrupted the Voice. That put Jayna and Lyta on the run, while Dev reappeared as a member of Brainiac’s mind-controlled “Red Shard” and was shot, apparently to death, in last week’s episode.

This week, it turned out he was not dead, and they used his body’s connection to Brainiac to stage another bold attempt on the Voice — which seemed to succeed, until he stumbled back to his quarters, where Ona was waiting.

The most likely scenario is that Brainiac, knowing who shot him but physically incapable of retaliating at the moment, “armed” Ona because he was aware of her relationship to the rest of the group.

That connection will presumably play a big role in the events that follow, as Kem will likely be devastated by the loss (he spent most of “Savage Night” desperately trying to make sure Ona was alright), and a final showdown between General Zod and Brainiac seems almost guaranteed to be in the cards.

Krypton airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.’