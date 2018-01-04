‘Krypton’ Premiere Date Announced, New Photos Revealed

Syfy has officially announced a March 21 premiere date for Krypton, their upcoming hour-long drama centered on the families of Superman, General Zod, and other Kryptonian notables.

Both the release date, and a new synopsis (seen below), leaked online recently, but the official Syfy announcement comes with three new photos from the set, including two of series star Cameron Cuffe.

“It’s about the struggle of the House of El and how it redeems its honor,” Cuffe told ComicBook.com. “Very early on in our story though no fault of Seg’s own, he goes from the very top of Kryptonian society, this great House of El, and ends up growing up at the very bottom and having to struggle to survive….The story for Seg is how that symbol starts to mean what it means, and how he grows to fill it.”

In one photo, Cuffe appears to be wearing a different sigil altogether in an outfit that is somewhat reminiscent of the uniforms seen in the “New Krypton” story arc from the comics about ten years ago. Given that it is the same shield worn by Wallis Day (Nyssa) on the series, the likely answer here is that he will be a part of her guild. More on that, certainly, once the show is out.

What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, Krypton follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, who is faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson. With Krypton’s leadership in disarray and the House of El ostracized, Seg finds himself in a difficult position. He must redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves while being challenged by familiar DC characters Brainiac (Blake Ritson) and Earthly time-traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos).

Krypton is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer through his Phantom Four banner, alongside Cameron Welsh, who serves as showrunner. In addition to Cuffe, Sipos and Ritson, the show also stars Georgina Campbell, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre and Ian McElhinney.