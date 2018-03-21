SyFy’s Krypton Releases First Teaser Trailer

It’s here! If you have been waiting to get a first-look at Syfy‘s Krypton, then the network is ready to put you out of your misery. A teaser trailer for the Superman prequel has been released, and its footage promises lots of all-out action.

In the video above, fans are shown a montage of shots. “In 2018, discover the lineage of a legend,” stands as the teaser’s tag line, and fans can see different scenes flicker on the screen. A Kryptonian spacecraft is seen speeding through space before a reversed shot of what appears to be Krypton itself explodes. The teaser also gives a look at some of the series’ key characters, and the House of El has its S-shield put on displays multiple times.

“The blood of House El is what will always bind us together,” a voice can be heard saying as the trailer fades. It’s not clear who is saying the line, but fans are willing to bet the dialogue belongs to none other that Superman’s grandfather himself.

Krypton is expected to be a midseason debut for SyFy in its 2017/2018 season.

Krypton is Superman prequel in the mold as Fox’s Batman prequel Gotham. The show, which has been picked up to series by SyFy, will follow Superman’s on grandfather as he tries to redeem the honor of the House of El generations before the destruction of the planet. The official synopsis follows:

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.

