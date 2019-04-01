‘Krypton’ Season 1 to Stream on DC Universe Next Month

Krypton took DC fans by surprise when it debuted last year, presenting an origin story unlike any other. If you’ve been waiting to watch the series from the beginning, you will soon get a chance to.

During a panel at this weekend’s WonderCon, it was revealed that Krypton‘s first season will be streaming on DC Universe beginning on April 5th.

Krypton tells the story of a young Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the man who will eventually go on to be Superman’s grandfather. Seg’s life as an outcast on Kandor is turned upside down by the arrival of Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos), who warns he’s under the clock to save his beloved world from chaos. Fighting to redeem his family’s honor and protect the ones he loves, Seg is also faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson.

Without getting into spoilers, it’s safe to say that the series includes some pretty major characters from across DC Comics lore, but with a bit of an interesting remix.

“We’re very much on a different timeline, so that cloud of inevitability that was perhaps hanging over the show, in terms of where it would always naturally end, has lifted.” executive producer Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com. “It’s liberating. We’re free from that and even though we’ve been saying it all along, hopefully now people will genuinely see that, on this show, literally anything can happen.”

“I think there’s, you know, we introduce Superman and it’s such a big part of the inciting incident that kicks off our story, that I think we still want to keep that idea alive to a point — but also I feel like there’s something liberating about now being on a very different path and seeing where that leads.” Welsh continued. “Whether it still leads to the same result, or whether it’s something entirely different, it still kind of remains to be seen.”

The second season of Krypton will debut sometime this year on SYFY.