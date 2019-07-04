Krypton: “Danger Close” Puts a Twist on a Major DC Comics Storyline

Krypton‘s sophomore season is currently rolling along, bringing fans a DC Television tale unlike any other. For this week’s installment, that meant a bit of a twist on some established DC Comics mythology.

Spoilers for this week’s episode of Krypton, “Danger Close”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Seg (Cameron Cuffe) and Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) returning to Krypton, and quickly getting sucked into the conflict between Dru-Zod’s (Colin Salmon) regime and the growing resistance. This fight made its way to the planet of Wegthor, where Jax-Ur (Hannah Waddingham) had a plan to attempt to gain the upper hand. She manufactured a biochemical weapon to be blown up on Wegthor, which would theoretically kill all of the Sagitari on the planet.

Jax-Ur sent a group of recruits to storm the Sagitari’s base station, while a small group including Adam Strange and Kem (Rasmus Hardiker) were sent with the weapon. Once the plan was set in motion, the entire ground support was killed when their oxygen supply was cut off, leading to Jax-Ur ordering for the weapon to be detonated. Kem and Adam Strange quickly learned of the detonator’s true intentions — just as it failed to go off. Jax-Ur discovered that Val-El (Ian McElhinney) and Nyssa (Wallis Day) had learned of the weapon and attempted to disable it. The resistance didn’t go unnoticed, however, as Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell) cornered Kem and Adam’s group.

While the end of the episode certainly twisted and turned in a lot of ways, the core inciting incident of it – Jax-Ur attempting to blow up part of Wegthor – had a weird parallel to the world of DC Comics. Jax-Ur initially entered the pages of DC Comics in Action Comics #289, as a Kryptonian scientist who ultimately launched a nuclear warhead into Krypton’s orbit, killing everyone on Wegthor. This resulted in him being banished to the Phantom Zone, something that led to him being an eventual adversary of Superman.

While the details of the canon have evolved across different continuities, the notion of Jax-Ur killing people on Wegthor – and further complicating relations on the planet – have always been a sort of constant. This is just the latest example of Krypton‘s unique twist on DC Comics canon, which has manifested in some pretty significant ways over the past season-and-a-half.

“We introduce Superman and it’s such a big part of the inciting incident that kicks off our story, that I think we still want to keep that idea alive to a point — but also I feel like there’s something liberating about now being on a very different path and seeing where that leads.” showrunner Cameron Welsh told ComicBook.com at the end of Season 1. “Whether it still leads to the same result, or whether it’s something entirely different, it still kind of remains to be seen. I probably have my own thoughts on what I would prefer, but it’s also something that I think, I would get in the room and discuss that with the rest of the writers and all of our creative partners, but it’s a big question and it’s a good question to ask. I think there’s, there’s probably a few different opinions on what would be the best way. Certainly, for now, I like the idea of exploring this particular timeline that is detached from the one that we all know.”

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.