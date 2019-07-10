Krypton: Brainiac Needs Seg’s Help in Exclusive Clip

Krypton‘s sophomore season hits its midpoint tonight, and it appears that one of the show’s most unique dynamics is about to be put to the test. Ahead of tonight’s episode, “A Better Yesterday”, SYFY has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip of what to expect. The clip, which you can check out above, sees Brainiac (Blake Ritson) attempting to get on common ground with Seg (Cameron Cuffe), which is obviously complicated by the fact that the former’s consciousness is inside the latter.

Throughout the season, fans have seen Brainiac create an array of problems for Superman’s grandfather, ever since Seg killed him on Colu in the Season 2 premiere. This clip provides the latest inkling of exactly how Brainiac wants their current situation to be resolved, and what it could mean for Seg’s role in Dru-Zod’s (Colin Salmon) reign on Krypton.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The thing that drives Brainiac this season is the same as last season; it’s what has always driven Brainiac: it is the desire to control everything,” Ritson told ComicBook.com earlier this season. “There’s a great line in the Geoff Johns ‘Brainiac’ story from 2010: ‘I will be everything that has ever been,’ which in the history of megalomania is a great ambition. And that maintains as his absolute and driving principle for existence. He has existed for millennia as a basically immortal being and he’s trying to curate all of existence. Then as we find him in the beginning of season two, he is being knocked way off track. And I think that’s consistent for a lot of the characters this season. Everyone is being knocked off their pedestal and is trying to build themselves up again. And Brainiac is no different in that respect. So, he’s trying to get returned to the Skull Ship, return to his super objective, and return back to his existence. While he’s in what appears to be a very vulnerable, compromised position. And his journey to try and reconnect is extraordinarily strategic, manipulative and surprising.”

And while there’s no telling exactly what’s in store for the Collector of Worlds, it sounds like his arc this season might be just a small part of the series’ much larger plan.

“When I, when I was, the way this all started for me, so two or three years ago I was, I worked with David Goyer for a number of years ago [on Da Vinci’s Demons], and he told me about Krypton and this amazing, ambitious show he was developing.” Ritson explained to Comicbook.com. “And I always thought, ‘Fantastic, can’t wait to see it.’ He phoned me, we had a chat, he said, ‘How would you like to be the big bad and the voice of Rao?’ and he spelled out very, very loosely how he imagined every season for the next five, six seasons would play out. Whether or not we get there, I don’t know, but he has shown me an architecture of many seasons to come which, if we get there, is properly insane and will be one of the most ambitious shows of this type that has ever existed. So, I will be hugely excited if we keep on that track.”

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.