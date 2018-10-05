‘Krypton’ Casts Lobo Ahead of Season 2

As production gears up for the second season of Syfy’s Superman prequel series, it looks as though the Krypton producers have found their next big bad.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Krypton has enlisted actor Emmett J. Scanlan to play the ever-popular DC Comics character Lobo in Season 2. The character had previously been revealed this summer at San Diego Comic-Con, but there was no casting information at the time.

Scanlan is set to recur as the character, who is described as a “ruthless bounty hunter who murdered his entire species.” The character has long been known as a dangerous force of nature, a motorcycle-riding loudmouth who is virtually immortal and possesses superhuman strength.

While Scanlan may not be a household name just yet, he has appeared in a few comic book projects before Krypton, just in much smaller roles. The actor appeared as one of the prison riot guards in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, and portrayed Jim Corrigan in two episodes of NBC’s short-lived Constantine TV series. Scanlan has since had significant roles on shows like The Fall and Safe.

While we know that Lobo will be a villain in Krypton‘s second season, little is known about how he will actually come into the fold, or what sort of relationships he has with the other characters. What we do know, however, is that the new season will be expanding past Kandor and into other corners of the universe.

What do you think of the new Lobo casting on Krypton? Are there any other DC characters you’re hoping to see appear in Season 2? Let us know in the comments!

Krypton Season 2 will air sometime in 2019 on Syfy.