‘Krypton’ Season 2 Teaser Released

SYFY has released the official teaser for the second season of Krypton, which will debut in 2019 from the network.

You can check it out above.

The series, which has been one of the network’s highest-rated series since it debuted on March 21st, earned a renewal yesterday, ahead of tonight’s just-concluded (on the East Coast) season finale.

Krypton, which has averaged 1.8 million viewers (live+3) per week to date, is SYFY‘s most-watched debut season among total viewers for an original series since Ascension in 2014, and the most-watched season for any scripted series on the network since Defiance in 2015.

Krypton centers on Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather, during his younger years on Krypton. It deals with political and cultural divides on the planet as it transitions from an authoritarian theocracy to the sterile, science-driven dystopia seen in most other iterations.

Besides the everyday issues of Krypton itself, there are larger-than-life issues facing the team; Brainiac (Blake Ritson) is coming to bottle Kandor City, and longtime Justice League ally Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos) has come from the future to tell Seg about a time-traveling threat that may prevent the birth of Superman — and by extension erase all the times he has saved the universe from the timeline.

That… did not go as well as planned in Season One, and the season ended with a spectacular cliffhanger: General Zod (Colin Salmon) is in charge of Krypton, Adam Strange is in Detroit — now a part of Brainiac’s collection, Seg is trapped in the Phantom Zone, Superman’s cape now bears the House Zod crest, and Doomsday is coming.

No word yet what next season will bring, but Sipos told ComicBook.com recently that he expects to appear in the drama, even though some fans had wondered whether his time-travel mission might end after the Brainiac is or is not stopped.

“I have heard whisperings of where’d they’d like to go but I think that Adam is a gateway character to the entire DC Universe, and Adam and Seg to be honest I think that they’re quite the pair. I think they’re a Butch and Sundance,” Sipos said. “I think they make each other better. Adam doesn’t really belong on Earth so he’s adopted Krypton — and then soon we know that he adopts Rann, but I think that he’s a powerful ally for Seg. I think he’s a powerful ally for Krypton.”

“I think there’s a lot of places where that story can go, and then of course Adam has a lot of knowledge,” Sipos added. “Adam is incredibly smart. During the season he’s playing dumb a lot to be quite frank because if he knows everything or he’s not allowing Seg to figure things out then Seg is not going to trust him….He’s leading him but Seg is stubborn and he’s difficult to deal with sometimes but ultimately they’re a good pair those two. We of course know that Krypton will have other malicious visitors so if there’s a season two then. Zod’s in charge, and Adam tried to kill him. So what’s that like?”

Krypton airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY. No firm date has yet been set for the Season Two premiere.