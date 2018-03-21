Krypton Could Have Its Own Superheroes According To Showrunner

Now that the lid has been popped off and more information have come to light regarding Syfy‘s upcoming series Krypton, stars and producers of the show have been more forthcoming about some of the finer details.

Given that they show will focus on Superman’s grandfather Seg-El, it will take place further in the past than the “modern” day DC Universe, but it might also have some superheroes of its own.

When asked point blank by ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con if Krypton‘s city of Kandor would be home to other heroes, producer Damian Kindler simply responded, “yes.” Check out the video above and see for yourself!

Previously it’s been hinted that the show could feature Kryptonian superheroes Nightwing and Flamebird. While they do have history in the DC Comics, they might be best known for the legend Superman tells young Dick Grayson of Kryptonian gods with by those names, inspiring him to adopt the Nightwing name for himself when he abandons the Robin identity.

Was Kindler referring to Nightwing and Flamebird? Or was he perhaps referring to the reveal at the panel of Adam Strange and Hawkwoman making an appearance on the show?

We’ll find out when Krypton premieres on Syfy.

Set two generations before the destruction of the legendary Man of Steel’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe, “The Halcyon”) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Based on DC characters, KRYPTON is from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “The Dark Knight” trilogy) through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler (“Sleepy Hollow”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

In addition to Cuffe, KRYPTON stars Georgina Campbell (“Broadchurch”), Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Ann Ogbomo (“World War Z”), Rasmus Hardiker (“Your Highness”), Wallis Day (“Will”), Aaron Pierre (“Tennison”) with Ian McElhinney (“Game of Thrones”).

The pilot teleplay was written by Goyer and Kindler, from a story by Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) & Goyer, with Colm McCarthy (“She Who Brings Gifts,” “Peaky Blinders”) serving as director and co-executive producer. KRYPTON is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, published by DC.