DC League of Super-Pets: Dwayne Johnson Shares Black Adam Post-Credit Scene

After offering a tease of it earlier this week, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has pulled a surprising move and posted the full post-credit scene for his recent animated movie DC's League of Super-Pets online! Naturally, spoilers follow, so if you don't want to see the sequence or hear Johnson's perspective on it....why'd ya click? The scene puts Johnsons' acting abilitiy to the test as he not only provides the voice of Superman's dog Krypto but also voices Black Adam AND Black Adam's dog, Anubis. Watch it for yourself below and check out DC's League of Super-Pets in theaters now.

"The world is starting to simmer with excitement about the earths shattering SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM⚡️showdown one day," Johnson wrote in his caption, teasing the much-talked about battle that's requested by fans with frequency. "But until then... BLACK ADAM'S DOG ~ ANUBIS⚡️ has a few choice words for SUPERMAN'S DOG ~ KRYPTO. The definition and philosophy of ANTIHERO is quite intriguing....And YES.... If you listen closely, I voice BOTH DOGS AND BLACK ADAM in this scene."

Johnson will of course play the part of Black Adam in live-action in the upcoming feature film this October. Having been attached to the play the DC antihero for many years, his debut as the character has been a long time coming. He'll also be flanked by compelling ensemble including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Isis, Marwan Kenzari as Sabbac, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

While DC fans continue to be restless about the status of Henry Cavill as the live-action Superman, Johnson will continue to hype up the potential for a battle between his character and the Man of Steel on the big screen.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson told ComicBook.com this year at San Diego Comic-Con. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st, DC's League of Super-Pets is now playing