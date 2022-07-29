The Rock Explains DC League of Super-Pets Post Credits Scene

It should be no surprise that DC's League of Super-Pets includes a post-credits scene at the end – after all, it is a superhero movie, even if it's an animated one about the Justice League's pets. Now that the film has opened in theaters, League of Super-Pets star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is speaking up about what the post-credits scene in the film was all about. Obviously, that's all we can say upfront, so if don't want any SPOILERS stop reading now!

In the post-credits scene of DC's League of Super-Pets, Superman (John Krasinski) and Superdog (Johnson) are out for a walk, when they encounter another DC (anti)hero and his dog: none other than Black Adam!

Krypto/Superdog is playing a fetch game in the park with Superman, using a Batman squishy toy. However, after one throw, Krypto finds his squishy gets whisked right out from under his nose! Who could be that fast as to upstage Superdog? Black Adam's dog – that's who! The post-credits scene ends with Black Adam approaching Superman, with The Rock providing the voices of Black Adam, Adam's dog, and Superdog.

Now obviously, this is a humorous twist on the comic book movie "button scene" concept, in which a final "bonus scene" catalyzes the next series of events and/or character introductions within the franchise universe. In this case, Dwayne Johnson was clearly teeing up his next movie within the DC movie universe (and also releases this year), which just so happens to be Black Adam!

Here is DC's League of Super-Pets Post-Credit scene explained by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson via Instagram:

THANK YOU for making SUPER PETS the #1 MOVIE… but did you stay til the VERY END credits 😳 You guys already know how I feel about SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM. The Indestructible Force meets the Immovable Object. With the DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE we had an opportunity to build out this awesome animated universe in a big, fun, cool way. So three-ish @Teremana 's later 🥃🥃🥃😊, I came up with an end credits idea… Allow me to introduce the baddest, meanest, antihero canine walkin' God's green earth…. ANUBIS⚡️💀 Complete with his new favorite toy – squeezy Bruce Batman 🦇 At @sevenbucksprod we have major plans to build out the BLACK ADAM DC UNIVERSE and now the DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE with our partners @wbpictures & @dccomics – and SUPER PETS & BLACK ADAM is just the beginning. Enjoy the movie and enjoy our Seven Bucks Easter Eggs. #SuperPets

It's been a big question what Dwayne Johnson is doing over there at Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment. The Rock is never subtle in letting fans know he's building BIG things, and he's been just as clear about the fact that Black Adam is just opening the door to an entire DC Universe corner he will architect. This League of Super-Pets post-credits scene is certainly an eye-brow-raising look at just how tightly linked every DC project The Rock lends his name to will be.

The hierarchy of power in the DC producer universe is changing. DC's League of Super-Pets is in theaters. Black Adam will be in theaters on October 21st.