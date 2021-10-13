Legends of Tomorrow 100th Episode Behind-the-Scenes Photo Reveals Tons of Guest Stars

When The CW announced that they would bring back Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller) for the 100th episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, fans immediately wondered whether there might be some other familiar faces on board the Waverider. Turns out there are no fewer than seven former cast members making guest appearances in the October 27th episode, titled “wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found.” It may be that all of the guest stars are done in flashback or fantasy sequences — the episode centers on Gideon (Amy Pemberton), who is now human but in danger of losing her memories due to a computer virus in her brain.

Since Gideon, formerly the Waverider’s on-boad AI, is the only “person” to have seen virtually everything that ever went down on the Waverider, it’s a perfect opportunity to look back and take stock of how the show got to where it is, 100 episodes in. And a perfect opportunity for Spooner (Lisbeth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann), both fairly new members of the team, to get a glimpse at those who came and went before.

Two new photos released by Entertainment Weekly reveal the returns of Hawkman (Falk Hentschel), Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber), Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) in addition to Miller’s Captain Cold.

“I think it’s interesting to use the hundredth episode, that [Caity Lotz] directed, as a mirror to hold up to our current lineup, and to just see them against the original lineup,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook recently. “Getting to have like Wentworth back on the show, or for somebody like Spooner to be like, get to see these secret scenes from season one that even the audience didn’t get to see…it’s like, ‘Oh my God, like there was a, there was a whole crazy show that took place, long before I ever stepped foot onto this ship.’ Like there were, there were hawk people. Sara was a bloodthirsty assassin. And there was a British guy named ‘Rip’ who was in charge. Every Legend who comes on the show assumes like, ‘The adventure starts with me!’ But of course it started a hundred episodes ago.”

This list of guest stars represents virtually every original Legend (plus Nora, who joined the show in its third season), with two notable exceptions: Hawkgirl (Ciara Renee) and Heat Wave (Dominic Purcell). Purcell left the series at the end of last season in what seemed a little acrimonious, with the actor posting and then deleting a flurry of messages on Instagram. Renee left Legends at the end of the show’s first season along with Hentschel, and neither have made an appearance in the Arrowverse since.

Of course, the appearance of Hawkman and not Hawkgirl doesn’t necessarily mean the two have broken up in the present-day timeline. It’s likely that he will be appearing in a flashback from season one, and there were various points during that season when Hawkgirl would have chosen to spend time with Ray Palmer instead.

“We actually cast first and then wrote second,” Klemmer told EW. “When we first started entertaining the notion of it, there was still a two-week quarantine period that nobody in their right mind would’ve done for a guest-star role. But it was one of those things that I don’t think we dared let ourselves believe we would get as many as we did. When we broke the story, there were kind of placeholders [on the writers room board] like, ‘And then there’s gonna be a memory.’ We didn’t know what the memories were, who was going to be in them.”

If “nobody in their right mind” would have quarantined for the guest spot, it’s likely The CW found a bit of a workaround with Routh appearing in the five-part “Armageddon” crossover on The Flash. Suddenly, it’s likely that math works out quite a bit more favorably for both Routh and The CW — and since Ford is his wife in real life as well as the Arrowverse, she could have traveled with him. Similarly, Garber is set to narrate the upcoming animated special Beebo Saves Christmas, which spins out of Legends. Double-dipping on gigs might have made the travel and quarantine more worthwhile for the Titanic and Alias star, too.

If you’re bummed out about Renee’s absence, the best we can offer is to watch the video at the top of this article. Written by ComicBook’s Russ Burlingame and starring Falk Hentschel with an appearance by Ciara Renee, it’s a (totally unofficial) continuation of the Hawks’s story.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will begin its seventh season on Wednesday, October 13th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, and air weekly at tha ttime. “wvrdr_error_100<oest-of-th3-gs.gid30n> not found” will debut on October 27th.