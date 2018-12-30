‘Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh Addresses If Hawkgirl and Hawkman Will Return

As the Legends of Tomorrow head for season 4, could two former Legends make a return?

Part of the Legends’ appeal is the revolving nature of part of its cast, and Hawkman and Hawkgirl have not been seen since the Legends season 1 finale. At Heroes and Villains fanfest in Nashville Tennessee, Brandon Routh was asked if Hawkgirl and Hawkman would return on Legends of Tomorrow.

“I don’t know about Hawkgirl and Hawkman,” Routh said. “I think they’re off in hawk, not heaven, but hawk world. They just flew off, enjoying a tropical adventure, finally being together and not having Vandal Savage chase them. They can finally have their requited love”

The two characters successfully regained their independence from Vandal Savage’s curse, so it seemed that their stories had come to a natural conclusion. They haven’t been seen since, but Routh did have a lot of personal history with Hawkgirl in particular, so who knows, maybe a cameo could happen down the road. For now, though, it doesn’t seem like it is in the cards.

Legends executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently did confirm though that one member of the team is coming back at some point.

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” Guggenheim told EW. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character… I’m looking forward to a different storyline for Amaya next year. We’ll reveal our plans for Maisie’s character at Comic-Con this year.”

You can find the official description for Legends of Tomorrow’s season 3 finale below.

“The Legends plan to vanquish Mallus by using the totems doesn’t go as planned, forcing Rip (guest star Arthur Darvill) to improvise. The team finds itself regrouping in the Wild West where they run into their old pal Jonah Hex (guest star Johnathon Schaech). Sara (Caity Lotz) leaves Ray (Brandon Routh) in charge of watching Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), while she comes up with a new plan. Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richarson-Sellers) is determined to find a way to use the totems to destroy Mallus. Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe, Keiynan Lonsdale, Nick Zano and Franz Drameh also star. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Phil Klemmer (#318).”

Legends of Tomorrow season 3 is now available on Netflix.