‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Star Brandon Routh Sports a Snazzy Mustache in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Legends of Tomorrow isn’t due back on The CW for just over another month, but if series star Brandon Routh‘s latest Instagram post is any indication, The CW series is going to be a little, well, hairy.

In a post earlier today, Routh shared two pictures of himself dressed in what appears to be Victorian or Edwardian style while also rocking a very dapper mustache. Check it out below.

“I’m sorry, you must have mustache-n me for someone else…” Routh captioned the pair of photos.

And while we have to admit that’s a pretty super ‘stache (SuperStache, get it?) we’re pretty sure that Routh isn’t channeling either his own time as Superman or Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel. After all, Routh’s Ray Palmer/Atom is adding the snazzy facial hair, not removing it. While we don’t know exactly what the context of this behind-the-scenes photo is, it’s almost certainly got something to do with the “magical fugitives” the Legends team accidentally allowed to escape in their efforts to defeat Mallus last season.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them. Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline,” said showrunner Keto Shimizu. “The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

Shimizu promised that while some of the creatures will be more niche, drawing from mythology that maybe is not huge in mainstream pop culture, there will still be plenty for the average fan to recognize and appreciate.

“It’s a combo. There will be some that will be very, very familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

That warlock is Matt Ryan‘s John Constantine and as we’ve seen in photos from the upcoming season he will be interacting with the team again, though this time around he might well be out of his element.

“What’s great about John in this situation is it’s a bunch of characters where we don’t know how they’d interact.” Ryan told ComicBook.com during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “So that’s being discovered and created. So that’s a new, kind of wonderful, angle and dynamic for me as an actor playing John. Kind of discovering those things in the moment.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.