Legends of Tomorrow Comes to VHS in New Season 6 Poster

The CW has released a new promotional poster for the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- one that depicts the series as a VHS tape, sitting on a wooden table, likely suggesting that the alien-driven season will have some '80s energy. The poster drop comes on the heels of the release of a number of promotional photos for "Ground Control to Sara Lance," the season six premiere, which will air the first week of May. The episode is set to pick up right after the events of season five's finale, which saw Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) abducted by aliens and the rest of the Legends heading back to the Waverider unaware. The season, then, starts as the team is working to figure out what happened to their Captain, and Sara is working to figure out how she can get home to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team.

It's not quite a retail VHS tape that appears in the image, instead featuring the indented tab on its right side which was common to blank VHS tapes, but that's not a mistake. You can see a piece of take over the spine of the videocassette, and if you were alive during the heyday of VHS, you'll get why that is. You can check it out below.

(Photo: Warner Bros. TV/The CW)

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens!

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.