‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: Constantine Episode Extended Trailer Released

Things are going to get weird with John Constantine aboard the Waverider, and a new extended trailer gives fans a glimpse of what the show has in store.

The new trailer provides a closer look at the anticipated team-up between Constantine and the Legends, which will involve infiltrating a psychiatric hospital and hopefully getting some answers as to who or what Mallus truly is. Plus, Sara owes him a favor for that whole “saving her soul” business, and it seems he’s cashing that favor in now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the extended trailer in the video above.

Speaking of Sara, actress Caity Lotz will be working alongside Constantine’s Matt Ryan a great deal in the upcoming episode, and thinks both characters bring out the best in each other.

“I’ve gotten to work with Matt before on Arrow, although I think I was possessed pretty much the whole time,” Lotz said during a set visit last year. “He’s a fabulous actor; we had so much fun on set. I think Sara — he’s this really cocky guy who thinks he’s the s—t, and I think Sara kind of throws him for a loop because he thinks he’s so impressive, but then she…takes everybody down. I think they’re friends — they like each other.”

You can find the official synopsis of the upcoming Daddy Darhkest episode below.

“After Sara’s (Caity Lotz) encounter with Mallus, the Legends are paid a visit by John Constantine (guest star Matt Ryan), a demonologist detective. The Legends agree to accompany him to a present-day psychiatric hospital and they are surprised to discover who Constantine is trying to help. During the exorcism, Sara, Leo (guest star Wentworth Miller) and Constantine go missing, leaving Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to try to take care of Constantine’s client.

Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) once again come face to face with Kuasa. Dominc Purcell also stars.”

Legends of Tomorrow will return on Monday, February 12th, at 8/7c on The CW.