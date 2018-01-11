‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Could Gary Be Mallus?

When Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season debuted this past fall, it initially looked like the team would be dealing less with a bad guy and more with the challenge of cleaning up the mess they made when they broke time at the end of Season Two. It slowly became apparent, however, that the Legends have an even bigger problem than Vikings worshipping a stuffed animal named Beebo.

The real foe this season is the mysterious Mallus, and by mysterious we mean that there is precious little that the team or fans know about this figure who is so dangerous that even Rip Hunter is spooked. What we do know? One of his followers is responsible for bringing Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) back from the dead and that Eleanor Darhk (Courtney Ford) teamed up with Mallus to bring her evil father, Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), back to life. The midseason finale also revealed that wherever Mallus is, it’s a cold, dark dimension. Sara (Caity Lotz) ended up there briefly before Agent Sharpe brought her back — though Mallus swore that he would soon be free and subjecting the world to unendurable pain.

The lack of knowledge about who Mallus is has also left fans speculating as to who the villain will be revealed to be. While Zari (Tala Ashe,) former Time Master Zaman Druce, and even Leonard Snart (Wentworth Miller) have been considered possible candidates, one fan theory suggests a pretty out there candidate, but one that we have to admit would be an incredible plot twist: Gary.

Gary is Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman), an agent of Rip Hunter’s (Arthur Darvill) Time Bureau. Unlike the sterner and by-the-book Agent Sharpe, Gary is a little less confident, a lot quirkier, and is more easily intimidated by the Legends. While these adorkable qualities don’t exactly sound like someone who would want to subject the world to the aforementioned unendurable pain, that hasn’t stopped people from suspecting Gary as this season’s Big Bad.

But why Gary? For starters, Gary has access to time travel technology by working for the Time Bureau, which in theory is something Mallus would need or at least need access to if he is somehow trying to use time to enact whatever his evil plan is. Gary is also the least likely suspect to be the bad guy, which would put him in a position to make sure that whatever actions have to transpire before he is able to unleash his evil on the world actually transpire. After all, Gary has popped up in a number of the Legends missions, never really fully interfering with what they are doing but still somehow being involved. When they end up in 1870 Wisconsin, Gary admits to being a spy for the Time Bureau, but what if he’s really there for himself?

And let’s not forget that Gary is the person Sara (Caity Lotz) stole the badge from that enabled the Legends to steal the Waverider.

While it is unlikely that Gary is truly Mallus — the whole weird other dimension Sara ended up in during the midseason finale lends to the idea that Mallus might be someone we’ve yet to meet and who is trapped for a very good reason — it would certainly make for an interesting turn of events. Whoever Mallus ultimately ends up being, one thing we know for sure is that if Rip is scared of him, things aren’t going to be easy for the Legends.

Legends of Tomorrow is presently on winter hiatus and will return to The CW in February.