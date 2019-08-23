Courtney Ford Breaks Silence on Leaving DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse received some disappointing news on Thursday night when it was revealed that Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford would be exiting the DC series at some point during the upcoming fifth season. The real-life married couple play Ray Palmer/The Atom and Nora Darhk, who have become romantically involved on the show. The decision was made to bring an end to their storyline together, writing them both off of the show at the same time.

Just after the news went public, Ford took to Twitter to thank the producers and creators who brought Legends of Tomorrow to life, as well as the fans who have stuck with it for the past few years.

“Thank you [Legends of Tomorrow Writers’ Room] for the opportunity to play in a world I love so much,” Ford wrote. “Thanks to [Greg Berlanti] and to [Mark Guggenheim] & [Phil Klemmer] for believing Nora could live past her first 3 eps of S3! What a ride. Proud to have been able to call [Warner Bros. TV] and [The CW] my home.

“Endless gratitude to the Legends fandom for embracing me so completely. Nora Darhk is a reflection of survivor’s resilience. I hear you. I see you. Your stories and strength inspire me every day.”

Ford also took an opportunity to thank the crew that works behind the scenes of Legends of Tomorrow each and every day.

“Our crew. The first to arrive every morning, and the last to leave every night,” she wrote. “The ones on the ground here in Vancouver making everyone else’s wild ideas into reality through their own literal blood, sweat, and tears. Honored to spend another few months w/ you. Let’s do this.”

Routh has been a series regular on Legends since the first season, while Ford arrived as a guest in Season 3 and was eventually upped to regular status in Season 4.

Despite setting up the duo’s exit, executive producers Phil Klemmer, Grianne Godfree, and Keto Shimizu made it clear that the door for a Ray/Nora return is far from closed.

“Of course, when we have had main characters in the past whose journeys take them away from the Waverider, it’s never truly goodbye,” the EPs said in a statement. “We love these characters and hope to check in with them in future seasons, to see how life off the ship has transformed them for better or worse.”

Legends of Tomorrow returns for its fifth season on Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at 9 pm ET on The CW.