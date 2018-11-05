‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Ray Kidnaps One of the Queen’s Corgis in “Dancing Queen” Scene

The CW has released a scene from tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Dancing Queen”, and it’s not likely to earn Ray any favors from Queen Elizabeth.

In the scene, which you can check out in the video above, Ray (Brandon Routh) is tasked with acquiring one of the Queen’s beloved corgis from the royal dog walker because it appears one of the adorable pooches happens to be magical. If you’ve been watching this season of The CW Arrowverse series, you know that’s probably not a good thing.

“Dancing Queen” will see the Legends travel to 1970s London and while it’s almost a guarantee that things will get a little wild — it’s the Legends after all — the episode’s time setting will also make things interesting. As we’ve seen in photos for the episode as well as this scene, the team is going into the heart of the punk rock era which will make for some interesting interactions — as well as outfits.

In addition to corgi-stealing, “Dancing Queen” will also see the introduction of Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ new character, Charlie. Charlie is a magical fugitive who just so happens to look quite a bit like Amaya Jiwe but don’t expect the character to be anything like her.

“Everything Amaya is, Charlie is the opposite, so they would never get along,” Richardson-Sellers said in a recent interview. “She’s snarky, she’s cheesy, she’s a bit of a rebel, she’s a massive troublemaker, and she’s just out for herself.”

On top of that, fans can expect for there to be some conflict with Charlie’s arrival, particularly for Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) — Amaya’s former lover.

“At first, [Nate and Charlie’s relationship] is quite confrontational because she feels like she doesn’t owe Nate anything, and Nate is just furious. Then slowly as the season develops, they begin to find common ground,” reflects Richardson-Sellers. “It’s hard for Nate. I think she’s a constant reminder of everything that he’s lost and of his old life, so it definitely affects him on a deeper level. I’m interested to see how that pans out at the end of the season.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Dancing Queen” airs November 5th.