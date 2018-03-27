‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Drops A Surprising ‘The Brave and the Bold’ Easter Egg

In the DC Comics Universe, “The Brave and the Bold” is a title with a lot of history. Running for 200 issues from 1955 until 1983, The Brave and the Bold began as an anthology title and eventually morphed intoa team-up book mostly starring Batman. But what is it in the Arrowverse?

Well, fans got a clue tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as Citizen Steel sat bound to a chair, being lectured on time travel and family by Kuasa, the water sorceress who is also the future granddaughter of hs current girlfriend, Mari (Vixen).

“This is better than The Brave and the Bold,” says Damien Darhk while he watches the conversation, a laugh in his voice.

From context, it seems evident that the title refers in-universe to a soap opera — which makes sense given that fans have for years pointed out that “The Brave and the Bold” sounds an awful lot like the title of the long-running soap The Bold and the Beautiful.

The fascination with melodrama might feel a little out of place for a character who has spent much of the last several years trying to murder people, but it actually jives pretty well with the Legends version of Damien Darhk, who took away from his death at the hands of Green Arrow the lesson that maybe sometimes slowing down to have fun is not the worst thing in the world.

Even tonight’s episode seemed to center on a shift in Darhk’s priorities, realizing that if he had to give up his daughter’s life to Mallus in order to give himself the power to live with her unmolested by superheroes, maybe it was not a worthwhile trade after all.

Besides the long-running comic (and then a pair of miniseries and a follow-up ongoing in 2007), “The Brave and the Bold” was the title of an episode of The Flash guest-starring Ray Palmer and Felicity Smoak not long before DC’s Legends of Tomorrow launched. It was also the title of a fan-favorite animated series featuring Batman from 2008 until 2011.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.