‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Showrunners Tease ‘E.T.’/’Stranger Things’-Inspired Episode

Next week’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is the show’s homage to the great Amblin films of the 1980’s with a very Stranger Things/E.T. vibe, which Executive Producer Marc Guggnheim describes as a “crazy episode” that is “one of the best of the first eight [episodes of Season 3].”

The episode is called “Phone Home” and in it, a young Ray Palmer befriends a baby Dominator.

Beyond that, audiences will see more of the Legends in their new roles as outlaws but it probably won’t pan out in the way audiences would expect.

“Without spoiling too much, suffice it to say, Rory has very specific ideas about what it means to be on the run from the law, and that, I think, meets some humorous effect in 304,” Guggenheim teases.

However, the show is not really focusing on that outlaw aspect. “We’re not doing a whole big subplot about them being fugitives. That steps on the fun of the show. But there are complications,” the producer says.

As for the Legends’ erstwhile leader, Rip Hunter, there are plans to see him again, according to Executive Producer Phil Klemmer.

“We are working towards an episode in which we see Rip returned as an unlikely ally, because in 301, to have him as this hard-assed guy who’s denouncing our Legends and trying to retire them from service… he’s great at doing that, but at a certain point, you’re like ‘oh, man. Let’s have the fun Rip’!” Klemmer laments.

“And he can’t resist it. Because, yes, he knows that the Time Bureau would probably be better off dealing with all of these anachronisms, but I think by the time we get to 305 [an episode titled ‘Return of the Mack’], he’s kinda champing at the bit for a little fun. He’s feeling nostalgic for some of the old chaos,” Klemmer says.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of The Flash. You can see the official synopsis for next week’s episode below.

HELPING ONE OF THEIR OWN – The Legends learn that Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) will die because they broke time, causing them to race back to 1988 to try and save his life. When they arrive, they are surprised to learn that young Ray Palmer has befriended a time-displaced baby Dominator putting him in harm’s way with the government and the Dominator’s mother. New to the ship and missions, Zari (Tala Ashe) must find her place and learn to trust the team. Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) begins working on a secret project on the ship which makes Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Jax (Franz Drameh) suspicious. Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Nick Zano also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Matthew Maala.